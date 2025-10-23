Bhubaneswar: Union Minister for Road Transport and Highways Nitin Gadkari will visit Odisha to attend the 84th Annual Session of the Indian Roads Congress (IRC), scheduled to be held from November 7 to 10, 2025, at Janata Maidan, Bhubaneswar.

Confirming the development, Odisha Works Minister Prithiviraj Harichandan said on Thursday that this will be the sixth time Odisha is hosting the prestigious IRC session.

Also Read: Will Centre levy toll tax on two-wheelers? Union Minister Nitin Gadkari responds

The four-day event is expected to witness participation from over 4,000 highway engineers and road professionals from across India and abroad. During the session, various firms and organizations will make technical presentations showcasing innovative construction methods, technologies, and case studies that address complex engineering challenges. These presentations often lead to lively discussions among delegates from both the private and government sectors.

The Indian Roads Congress serves as a premier national platform for sharing knowledge, exchanging experiences, and deliberating on a wide range of issues related to road construction, maintenance, and transport infrastructure — including advancements in technology, equipment, research, planning, finance, taxation, and policy matters.

Also Read: Bhubaneswar: Bapuji Nagar in disarray with poor roads, piled-up garbage, parking chaos

About Indian Roads Congress (IRC)

Established in December 1934, the Indian Roads Congress is the apex professional body of highway engineers in India. Its origins trace back to the M.R. Jayakar Committee on Road Development (1927), which had recommended holding regular road conferences to discuss national road construction and maintenance challenges.

The IRC’s primary objectives are to:

Provide a national forum for pooling professional experience and ideas related to highways and road transport.

Recommend standard specifications for road and bridge construction.

Offer a platform for expressing expert opinions on road development, administration, and policy.

The IRC also publishes journals, monthly magazines, and research bulletins to disseminate technical knowledge. It operates as a registered society under the Societies Registration Act, financed by contributions from the Central and State Governments, its members, and through the sale of publications.