Bhubaneswar: The Odisha bandh called by the Navnirman Krushak Sangathan (NKS) hit normal life in several parts of the state today, with vehicular movement affected and protests reported from multiple districts.

The bandh began at 6 am and is scheduled to continue till 2 pm. The farmers’ body called the shutdown to protest alleged mismanagement in paddy procurement, installation of smart meters, and the collection of what it described as excessive fines under the Pollution Under Control Certificate (PUCC) rule. The Indian National Congress extended support to the bandh.

In the outskirts of Bhubaneswar, protesters blocked the road at Uttara Chhak by burning tyres, leading to traffic disruptions. The impact of the bandh was also visible across the Twin City, with police deployed at several locations to maintain law and order.

In Cuttack, private buses remained off the roads. Police presence was increased in different parts of the city as a precautionary measure.

In western Odisha, protesters resorted to picketing at various places. In Binika of Subarnapur district, NKS activists, along with Congress workers, staged demonstrations at the Binika-Barpali National Highway near College Chhak, affecting traffic movement.

In Balangir, agitators locked the main post office and enforced a shutdown of vehicular movement through picketing in different parts of the town.

Despite the protests, no major untoward incidents were reported till the filing of this report.