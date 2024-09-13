Puri: Darshan at the Jagannath Temple in Puri will remain closed on September 18 for the inspection of Ratna Bhandar to be carried out by the ASI.

As per the decision by the Shree Jagannath Temple Administration (SJTA) for smooth conduct of inspection inside the treasury of the 12th-century old temple, the devotees will be prevented from entering Srimandir from 1.00 PM onwards on September 18.

In view of the preliminary inspection of the Ratna Bhandar at the Jagannath Temple, the SJTA has made changes in the daily ritual schedule of deities on September 18 (Wednesday).

As per the schedule, the Dwarafita Niti (a ritual for opening the main entrance of the temple) will be performed at 2.00 AM. The Mangal Alati of deities has been fixed at 3.00 AM.

The general darshan at the temple will be closed till completion of the inspection by the ASI.

However, the devotees can enter the temple through Singhadwar to purchase Mahaprasad.

The Archaeological Survey of India (ASI) is scheduled to conduct the preliminary inspection of the Ratna Bhandar of the Jagannath Temple on September 18.

The preliminary inspection and technical survey will be conducted after receiving approval from the state government. The inspection will be led by the Additional Director General of ASI.

Following the shifting of all valuables and empty containers from both the outer and inner chambers of Ratna Bhandar, the SJTA approached the ASI for the conservation and repair work of Ratna Bhandar last month.

The SJTA Chief Administrator Arabinda Padhee requested the ASI that the preservation and repair work be completed without delay after the technical inspection.

The ornaments were temporarily relocated to strong rooms as per the SOP approved by the State Government.

The Ratna Bhandar opening was conducted in three phases as mentioned in the SOP. As per the SOP, Ratna Bhandar was opened twice -- first on July 14 and July 18 -- to transfer all valuables to strong rooms. The third phase was executed on August 23 by transferring all empty containers from the Ratna Bhandar.