Bhubaneswar: The 'No Pollution Under Control (PUC) certificate, No petrol' rule in Odisha will now come into force from February 1, 2026 instead of January 1, 2026, the State Transport Authority (STA) announced on Wednesday.

In a press release, the STA said the decision to defer the implementation was taken after reviewing difficulties faced by vehicle owners in getting their PUC certificates. The rule was earlier scheduled to be enforced from January 1.

The authority said the deferment was approved following directions from Commerce and Transport Minister Bibhuti Bhusan Jena, keeping public demand in mind.

People urged to get PUCC during extended period

During the extended period, vehicle owners have been urged to complete pollution checks and obtain valid PUC certificates as required under the Motor Vehicles Act. The transport department expressed hope that the additional time would help people complete the process smoothly without confusion.

The STA also clarified that no petrol pump can deny fuel to any vehicle on the grounds of not having a PUC certificate before February 1. At the same time, the department has decided to carry out extensive awareness campaigns across the state to inform people about the importance of pollution certification.

To help motorists comply with the rule, the government has provided an easy online method to locate authorised vehicle pollution testing centres across the state.

How to find your nearest PUC testing centre

Vehicle owners can follow these simple steps to locate the nearest authorised PUC centre in their area:

1. Visit the official PUC portal at https://puc.parivahan.gov.in/puc/views/PUCCenterList.xhtml

2. Select Odisha from the list of states.

3. Choose the Regional Transport Office (RTO) that covers your area.

4. The website will display a complete list of all authorised vehicle pollution testing centres functioning under the selected RTO, along with their addresses.

This online facility helps motorists avoid confusion and ensures that pollution checks are done only at approved centres.