Bhubaneswar: With strict enforcement of emission norms set to begin soon, vehicle owners in Odisha are being urged to ensure that their Pollution Under Control (PUC) certificates are up to date.

From January 1, 2026, petrol and diesel will not be sold to vehicles that do not have a valid PUC certificate, as per the decision of the Odisha Transport Department.

To help motorists comply with the rule, the government has provided an easy online method to locate authorised vehicle pollution testing centres across the state.

How to find your nearest PUC testing centre

Vehicle owners can follow these simple steps to locate the nearest authorised PUC centre in their area:

1. Visit the official PUC portal at https://puc.parivahan.gov.in/puc/views/PUCCenterList.xhtml

2. Select Odisha from the list of states.

3. Choose the Regional Transport Office (RTO) that covers your area.

4. The website will display a complete list of all authorised vehicle pollution testing centres functioning under the selected RTO, along with their addresses.

This online facility helps motorists avoid confusion and ensures that pollution checks are done only at approved centres.

No fuel without valid PUC from January 1, 2026

The Transport Department has decided to strictly implement the rule to curb vehicular pollution and improve air quality across the state. Ahead of the rollout, discussions have already been held with petrol pump owners and fuel dealers to ensure smooth implementation.

Fuel stations have been directed to prominently display information related to PUC certificates. Banners and notices will be put up at outlets to inform riders and drivers about the mandatory requirement before refuelling.

Enforcement during National Road Safety Month

Transport Commissioner-cum-Chairman of the State Transport Authority Amitabh Thakur has made it clear that fuel will not be dispensed to vehicles without a valid pollution certificate. He said the decision was taken after consultations with oil marketing companies and petrol dealers, and all outlets will display warning banners for motorists.

The enforcement drive will coincide with the National Road Safety Month, which will be observed from January 1 to January 31. During this period, checks will be intensified across Odisha to ensure compliance.

The Transport Commissioner has advised vehicle owners not to wait until the last moment, noting that motorists still have around 10 to 12 days to get their PUC certificates updated and avoid inconvenience at fuel stations.