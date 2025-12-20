Bhubaneswar: Following the example of Delhi, the Odisha government has made it mandatory for all fossil fuel–run vehicles to possess a valid Pollution Under Control Certificate (PUCC). Vehicles without a valid PUCC will not be dispensed petrol or diesel at fuel stations across the state.

In this regard, the State Transport Authority (STA), Odisha, has written to all oil marketing companies (OMCs) operating retail outlets in the state, directing them not to supply fuel to any motor vehicle that does not have a valid PUCC.

In its letter, the transport authority also asked OMCs to adequately sensitise retail outlet staff about the legal requirements and procedures related to PUCC compliance.

As per Section 190(2) of the Motor Vehicles Act, 1988, read with Rule 115 of the Central Motor Vehicles Rules, 1989, every motor vehicle must comply with prescribed emission standards and possess a valid PUCC. Operating a vehicle without a valid PUCC constitutes an offence under these provisions.

The STA noted despite clear statutory mandates, a significant number of vehicles continue to operate without valid PUCCs, contributing to environmental degradation and posing public health risks.

Notably, the Delhi government has been strictly enforcing the ‘No PUCC, No Fuel’ rule since December 18.