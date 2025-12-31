Bhubaneswar: The Odisha government has decided to defer the implementation of the 'No Pollution Under Control Certificate (PUCC), no petrol' rule to March 31. The decision was announced by Odisha Transport Minister Bibhuti Bhusan Jena. The rule was earlier scheduled to come into effect from February 1.

The move gives vehicle owners additional time to complete pollution checks and obtain valid Pollution Under Control Certificates as mandated under the Motor Vehicles Act.

Green sticker not compulsory

The minister clarified that the green sticker, which indicates that a vehicle has a valid PUC certificate, is not mandatory. He said the sticker is meant only to make verification easier for enforcement officers.

Vehicle owners who hold valid PUC certificates can collect the green sticker from their respective Regional Transport Offices, the minister said.

Action against unauthorised testing centres

The Transport Minister said strict action has been taken against unauthorised pollution testing centres. As many as 42 centres operating without valid licences have been cancelled across the state.

How to find your nearest PUC testing centre

Vehicle owners can follow these simple steps to locate the nearest authorised PUC centre in their area:

1. Visit the official PUC portal at https://puc.parivahan.gov.in/puc/views/PUCCenterList.xhtml

2. Select Odisha from the list of states.

3. Choose the Regional Transport Office (RTO) that covers your area.

4. The website will display a complete list of all authorised vehicle pollution testing centres functioning under the selected RTO, along with their addresses.

This online facility helps motorists avoid confusion and ensures that pollution checks are done only at approved centres.