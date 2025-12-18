Bhubaneswar: The Indian Railways has introduced regional cuisines for passengers of Vande Bharat trains. This initiative brings the taste of India’s diverse culinary heritage directly to passengers, allowing them to enjoy regional delicacies from the comfort of their train seats.
Now, this Odia cuisine to tickle taste buds of Howrah–Puri Vande Bharat passengers
The passengers of Vande Bharat trains can now enjoy regional delicacies of Maharashtra, Gujarat, Odisha, West Bengal, Kerala, Bihar and Kashmir, said the railways on Thursday.
