Bhubaneswar: The Indian Railways has introduced regional cuisines for passengers of Vande Bharat trains. This initiative brings the taste of India’s diverse culinary heritage directly to passengers, allowing them to enjoy regional delicacies from the comfort of their train seats.

The passengers of Vande Bharat trains can now enjoy regional delicacies of Maharashtra, Gujarat, Odisha, West Bengal, Kerala, Bihar and Kashmir, said the railways on Thursday.

Passengers travelling on the Nagpur–Secunderabad Vande Bharat Express (20101/20102) can savour Maharashtra’s Kanda Poha as well as South Indian Dondakaya Karam Podi Fry and Andhra Pradesh’s Andhra Kodi Kura. Gujarati flavours are being served in the form of Methi Thepla on the MMCT–GNC Vande Bharat Express (20901) and Masala Lauki on the SBIB–VRL Vande Bharat Express (26902), it added.

Odisha’s Aloo Phulkopi is available on Howrah–Puri Vande Bharat Express (22895). Kerala’s traditional spread, including white rice, Pachakka Cherupayar Mezhukku Perati, Kadala Curry, Kerala Paratha, plain curd and Palada Payasam, along with Appam, is available on Kasargod–Trivandrum Vande Bharat Express (20633/34) and Mangalore–Trivandrum Vande Bharat Express (20631/32), while West Bengal’s Kosha Paneer is being served on ROU–HWH Vande Bharat Express (20872) and Aloo Potol Bhaja on HWH–PURI Vande Bharat Express (22895), it said.

Bihar’s signature dishes such as Champaran Paneer are being served on PNBE–RNC Vande Bharat Express (22349), while Champaran Chicken is available on PNBE–HWH Vande Bharat Express (22348). Dogri cuisine, including Ambal Kaddu and Jammu Chana Masala, is being offered on trains 26401–02 and 26403–04, and Kashmiri specialities like Tomato Chaman and Kesar Phirni are being served on trains 26401/02 and 26403/04 SVDK–SINA Vande Bharat Express.

Maharashtra’s Masala Upma is available on CSMT–MAO Vande Bharat Express (22229), while West Bengal’s Murgir Jhol is being served on the NJP–HWH Vande Bharat Express (22302), added the railways.