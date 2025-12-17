Bhubaneswar: The state government has a plan for expansion of Odisha’s Berhampur city, announced Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi today.

“Berhampur city is likely to witness an expansion in near future. The urban area will be known as Greater Berhampur City after the expansion,” said the Chief Minister at an event in the South Odisha city.

The Chief Minister asked the Ganjam district administration to prepare a detailed project report (DPR) for expansion of Berhampur.

“The state government will introduce Town Planning (TP) scheme in Berhampur. The authorities are ready to execute two TP schemes, which will play a key role in improving civic infrastructure. Besides, the schemes will benefit the land owners,” he added.

Food Streets to come up in Berhampur

According to the Chief Minister, the state government will construct 10 new roads in and around Berhampur city to improve communication and ease traffic congestions. The government will spend Rs 52.17 crore for this purpose.

“There are also plans to set up Food Streets in Berhampur to promote the local cuisine. The state government will execute several other projects for the development of Berhampur and Ganjam district,” announced Majhi.

The government will construct a six-lane road connecting Berhampur with Jeypore in Koraput district with an expenditure of Rs 6,000 crore, he added.