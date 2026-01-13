Keonjhar: Highlighting the rich cultural heritage of Keonjhar, Odisha Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi on Tuesday announced a state branch of the National School of Drama (NSD) will be established in the district.

The Chief Minister made the announcement while inaugurating a theatre workshop jointly organised by the NSD and dance academy Spiraja in Keonjhar town. He said the NSD branch would be set up with the cooperation of the Central Government, and assured the State Government would extend all necessary support for the development of the institute.

Majhi said art and culture are the soul of any society, reflecting its thoughts, struggles, hopes, and dreams.

He also highlighted Odisha’s rich performing arts traditions, including the jatra culture of Ganjam district, Danda Nata or Jhamu Jatra, and the Chhau dance of Mayurbhanj district.

Among those present at the programme were MP Ananta Charan Naik, legislators Padma Charan Haiburu and Fakirmohan Naik, and senior government officials.