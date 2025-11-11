Nuapada: Polling began for the bypoll to the Nuapada Assembly constituency on Tuesday morning amid tight security. The bypoll was necessitated due to the death of four-time MLA Rajendra Dholakia on September 8.

Voting started at 7 AM across 358 booths and will continue till 5 PM. However, in 47 polling stations located in remote and Maoist-affected pockets, polling will end an hour earlier, at 4 PM, to ensure the safe return of polling staff. A total of 2.53 lakh voters are eligible to exercise their franchise in the constituency.

Triangular Contest

Dholakia’s son Jay Dholakia is contesting the bypoll on a Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) ticket while former minister Snehnagini Chhuria is trying her luck as a BJD nominee. Tribal leader Ghasiram Majhi is the Congress candidate for the bypoll.

Apart from the candidates of the three major political parties in Odisha, Ramakanta Hati of the Samajwadi Party, Hemant Tandi of the Bahujan Mukti Party, and Shukadhar Dandsena of the Odisha Janata Dal, along with eight Independent candidates-- Ashraya Mahandan, Chakranta Jena, Bhuvan Lal Sahu, Kishore Kumar Bag, Nita Bag, Lakshmikant Tandi, Bhaktabandhu Dharua, and Lochan Majhi-- are contesting the bypoll.

Heavy Security Deployment

To ensure peaceful polling, authorities have put in place a multi-layered security system. Fourteen companies of the central armed police forces, supported by the state police, have been deployed throughout the constituency. Special attention has been given to 47 sensitive and eight highly sensitive booths.

Polling teams posted in Maoist-affected zones near the Sunabeda Wildlife Sanctuary were airlifted by helicopters arranged through the Indian Air Force.

Senior police officers said continuous surveillance is being maintained, with mobile patrolling units and checkpoints established to monitor movement and prevent illegal activities. “Security arrangements are tight, and teams are ready to respond immediately to any untoward incident,” said a senior officer.

Webcasting and EVM Monitoring

All 358 polling booths are under real-time surveillance through webcasting, allowing the Chief Electoral Officer’s office in Bhubaneswar to monitor proceedings directly. District Election Officer Pradeep Kumar Jena said polling officials have been instructed to maintain strict adherence to election protocols.

Final preparations, including deployment of Electronic Voting Machines (EVMs) and Voter Verifiable Paper Audit Trail (VVPAT) units, were completed on Monday.

Authorities have also made arrangements for voter convenience with ramps, drinking water, and first aid available at polling stations.

Counting of votes

The counting of votes will take place on November 14 at the district headquarters amid a three-tier security setup.