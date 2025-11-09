Bhubaneswar: Campaigning for the high-stakes Nuapada Assembly bypoll in Odisha concluded today while the mandatory 48-hour silence period came into effect at 4 pm.

“Electioneering for the Nuapada Assembly by-election came to an end today. The 48-hour silence period came into effect at 4 pm,” said Chief Electoral Officer (CEO) of Odisha, RS Gopalan.

The political leaders and activists from other places, who had congregated at Nuapada for canvassing for candidates of their respective parties, left the Assembly segment today, he added.

“We have made adequate security arrangement for smooth polling for the bypoll on November 11. Central security forces have been deployed at all polling booths in Nuapada. Altogether 47 booths have been identified as sensitive,” said the CEO.

The by-election was necessitated due to the death of sitting BJD MLA Rajendra Dholakia on September 8. Dholakia had been elected to the Odisha Assembly from Nuapada seat for four times since 2004.

Dholakia had defeated independent nominee Ghasiram Majhi by a margin of around 11,000 votes in 2024 Assembly polls. The former minister had secured 61,822 votes while Majhi was polled 50,941 votes.

BJP candidate Abhinandan Panda, the son of former MP Basanta Panda, had to settle for third position with 44,814 votes. Congress candidate Sarat Patnaik secured the fourth position with 15,501 votes.

Deceased MLA’s son contesting the bypoll on a BJP ticket

Altogether 14 candidates, including eight independent nominees, are contesting the bypoll. The ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has fielded Dholakia’s son Jay Dholakia in the bypoll while Biju Janata Dal (BJD), the principal Opposition party in Odisha, has picked former minister Snehangini Chhuria as its candidate. Tribal leader Ghasiram Majhi is contesting the by-election on a Congress ticket.

Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi, his Chhattisgarh counterpart Vishnu Deo Sai, Deputy Chief Ministers KV Singh Deo and Pravati Parida and BJP Odisha unit president Manmohan Samal among other campaigned for party nominee Jay Dholakia.

Former Chief Minister and sitting Leader of Opposition in Odisha Assembly, Naveen Patnaik, led the campaign for BJD candidate Snehangini Chhuria.

Odisha Pradesh Congress Committee (OPCC) president Bhakta Charan Das, senior leaders Niranjan Patnaik, Srikanta Jena and Jaydev Jena among others canvassed for party nominee Ghasiram Majhi. The counting of votes will be done on November 14.