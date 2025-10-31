Bhubaneswar: An Odisha Information Service (OIS) Officer, Tanuja Mohanty, has been placed under suspension for allegedly violating the Model Code of Conduct (MCC) enforced for the upcoming Nuapada bypoll.

As per the suspension order, Mohanty’s headquarters has been fixed at the State Headquarters in Bhubaneswar during the suspension period. She has been instructed not to leave headquarters without prior permission from the competent authority and must report daily to the Director (Technical), I&PR Department. She will be entitled to subsistence allowance as per Rule 90(1)(a) of the Odisha Service Code, the order stated.

The by-election to the Nuapada Assembly Constituency will be held on November 11, coinciding with the second phase of the Bihar elections and bypolls in six other Assembly constituencies across various states. Counting of votes is scheduled for November 14.

Number of candidates contesting the bypoll in Odisha:

A total of 14 candidates are in the fray for the Nuapada bypoll.

Key candidates include: