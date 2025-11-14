Bhubaneswar: BJP’s victory in Nuapada bypoll has reflected people’s confidence in the policies and programmes of the state government, said Odisha Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi.

“BJP’s resounding victory in Nuapada byelection has added a new chapter to the political scenario in Odisha. This bypoll results have shown people’s trust in the welfare initiatives of the BJP government in the state,” said the Chief Minister in a social media (X) post.

According to the Chief Minister, the people of Nuapada have rejected the misinformation and false promises peddled by the Opposition parties.

Also Read: Odisha: PM Modi thanks Nuapada people for BJP’s victory in bypoll

“The people of Nuapada have given a decisive mandate in favour of the BJP in the byelection. I express my gratitude to the residents of Nuapada,” added the Chief Minister.

The Chief Minister also congratulated BJP candidate Jay Dholakia for the bypoll victory.

Chief Minister commended BJP activists’ hard work for bypoll win

On the occasion, Majhi commended the hard work of BJP state unit president Manmohan Samal and other activists of the party for securing a massive win in Nuapada byelection.

“The BJP government in Odisha is committed for all-round development of Nuapada Assembly segment. We are seeking people’s cooperation in this regard,” he added.

The byelection to Nuapada Assembly seat was necessitated due to the demise of sitting BJD MLA Rajendra Dholakia on September 8. The deceased MLA’s son Jay, who contested the bypoll on a BJP ticket, got elected from Nuapada by securing 1,23,869 votes.

Also Read: BJD fails to retain Nuapada as Odisha's ruling BJP wrests seat by record margin

Jay defeated his nearest rival Ghasi Ram Majhi of Congress party by a margin of 83,748 votes. Majhi was polled 40,121 votes in the byelection. BJD’s Snehangini Chhuria, a former minister, secured the third position with 38,408 votes.

With the victory in Nuapada bypoll, the BJP has now 79 MLAs in Odisha Assembly. The party had managed to form government in Odisha for the first time on its own after it secured victory in 78 Assembly seats of the total 147 in 2024 polls. Later, a few independent MLAs declared their support to the ruling party.