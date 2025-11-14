Bhubaneswar: Prime Minister Narendra Modi thanked the people of Nuapada Assembly segment in Odisha for BJP’s victory in the November 11 bypoll, the results of which were declared today.

“I thank the people of Nuapada in Odisha for blessing the BJP with the spectacular victory in the bypoll,” said the Prime Minister in a social media (X) post today.

The Prime Minister also congratulated newly-elected Nuapada MLA Jay Dholakia for securing a massive win the bypoll. Moreover, Modi complemented the workers and leaders of BJP for their hard work to ensure victory in the Nuapada byelection.

BJP’s Jay Dholakia defeated Ghasi Ram Majhi of Congress by 83,748 votes

The byelection to Nuapada Assembly seat was necessitated due to the demise of sitting BJD MLA Rajendra Dholakia on September 8. The deceased MLA’s son Jay, who contested the bypoll on a BJP ticket, got elected from Nuapada by securing 1,23,869 votes.

Jay defeated his nearest rival Ghasi Ram Majhi of Congress party by a margin of 83,748 votes. Majhi was polled 40,121 votes in the byelection. BJD’s Snehangini Chhuria, a former minister, secured the third position with 38,408 votes.

With the victory in Nuapada bypoll, the BJP has now 79 MLAs in Odisha Assembly. The party had managed to form government in Odisha for the first time on its own after it secured victory in 78 Assembly seats of the total 147 in 2024 polls. Later, a few independent MLAs declared their support to the ruling party.