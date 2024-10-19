Bhubaneswar: Swetashree Mohapatra, who topped in the Odisha Civil Services Examination-2022, highlighted on her interest to do everything possible towards women empowerment and ensuring quality education for children.

In her reaction following announcement of the results of the State Civil Services Exam, Swetashree said the women empowerment and child education issues are close to her heart. “I will make comprehensive efforts to work in this direction,” she added.

Swetashree Mohapatra, who hails from Bhadrak, is an alumnus of National Institute of Technology (NIT), Durgapur. She studied B.Tech in Electronics and Communication Engineering.

She worked for three and half years in corporate sector before deciding to quit the job and prepare full-time for the civil services.

Elaborating about her preparation, Swetashree said hard work pays off. She was preparing for the civil services 7-8 hours daily.

Elated Swetashree said, “I was expecting to secure a good rank in the State civil services exam. However, I never expected to top the examination.”

As per the results announced by the Odisha Public Service Commission (OPSC) today, a total of 258 women candidates have qualified the examinations. As many as 683 candidates have cleared the examinations.

