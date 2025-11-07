Bhubaneswar: The authorities of Jagannath temple at Odisha’s Puri town has initiated disciplinary action against three servitors for flouting the temple norms.

Shree Jagannath Temple Administration chief Arabinda Padhee initiated the disciplinary action against the trio in accordance with Section 21 (A) of Shree Jagannath Temple Act 1955.

2 servitors suspended over indiscipline

The SJTA chief suspended Suar Badu servitor Narayan Panda and Khuntia servitor Rajaram Khuntia from the temple service for two months over indiscipline.

The duo reportedly clashed over sharing of devotees’ offerings on the shrine premises some days ago. The incident had affected the security as well as the dignity of the temple, said the SJTA.

One suspended over ‘use’ of Vanaspati

Padhee also suspended Mahasuar servitor Bena Mahasuar in connection with the alleged use of Vanaspati for the preparation of Mahaprasad. Mahasuar has been placed under suspension for two months, said the SJTA.

The temple administration had earlier sought an explanation in this regard from Mahasuar.

The servitor had reportedly violated the temple administration’s directive for exclusive use of OMFED ghee for the preparation of Mahaprasad.

“The SJTA will be forced to take more stringent action against the three servitors if they cause any indiscipline at the shrine during their suspension period,” said Padhee.

The SJTA chief, meanwhile, urged the servitors to maintain discipline and uphold the norms of the temple strictly.