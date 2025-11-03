Puri: In a concerning development, the Shree Jagannath Temple Administration (SJTA) has sought an explanation from a servitor of the Mahasuar Nijog over allegations of using vanaspati ghee in the preparation of Mahaprasad at the Jagannath Temple in Puri.

According to temple sources, the servitor reportedly violated the administration’s directive mandating the exclusive use of OMFED ghee for the preparation of Mahaprasad and other temple rituals. A formal notice has been issued to the servitor for allegedly breaching the guidelines.

SJTA Mandate on use of OMFED ghee

SJTA Chief Administrator Arabinda Padhee on Monday stated that the directive for using only OMFED ghee at Srimandir is already in force, and any act of indiscipline will not be tolerated. He asserted that strict action will be taken against anyone found violating the rules.

Earlier, the Odisha Government had decided that only OMFED ghee would be used for all temple rituals and related activities, including preparation of Mahaprasad and lighting of earthen lamps inside the 12th-century shrine.

The SJTA reiterated that compliance with approved standards is mandatory to maintain the sanctity and purity of Mahaprasad.