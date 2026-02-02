Bhubaneswar: Altogether 57 newly-notified Sub-Registration Offices across Odisha will be made functional from February 5.

The Revenue and Disaster Management Department of the state government today issued a notification in this regard.

Earlier, the state government had announced that the newly-notified Sub-Registration Offices would be made functional from February 2.

“In partial modification to earlier notifications, the newly-notified Sub-Registration Offices shall function with effect from February 5 instead of February 2,” read the notification.

It is worth mentioning here that the state government had announced that it would offer land registration services at Tehsil offices from November 1 last year.

The initiative would cover 44 Tehsils in the first phase while there was a plan to expand it to all 273 Tehsils by December, 2025.

With this new initiative, people can complete the land registration process at Tehsil offices by booking slots online. This will simplify property registration in Odisha, said the state government.

The list of the 57 new Sub-Registration Offices: