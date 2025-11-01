Bhubaneswar: Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi today inaugurated 44 new Sub-Registrar offices in 13 districts of Odisha.

The new Sub-Registrar offices have come up at 44 Tehsil offices in the state. The Chief Minister inaugurated the new facilities through videoconferencing from the Lokseva Bhawan in the capital city here.

Also Read: Odisha Govt Waives Land Conversion Fee and Rent for MSME Entrepreneurs

The state government has established 12 new Sub-Registrar offices in Mayurbhanj, seven in Koraput, five in Dhenkanal and three each in Dhenkanal and Kandhamal, said the state government in a statement.

Now, land registration services available at Tehsil offices

Earlier, the Odisha government had announced that it would offer land registration services at Tehsil offices from November 1.

The initiative would cover 44 Tehsils in the first phase while there was a plan to expand it to all 273 Tehsils by December this year.

With this new initiative, people can complete the land registration process at Tehsil offices by booking slots online. This will simplify property registration in Odisha, said the state government.