Bhubaneswar: A 14-year-old girl, who had been abducted from Odisha’s Kendrapara district around five months ago, was rescued in Maharashtra’s Solapur, the police said today.

The Talchua Marine police in Kendrapara rescued the minor girl from Solapur and arrested the abductor, identified as Sourav Das of Balasore district.

The girl was abducted from her village on May 24

Das had allegedly abducted the girl from her village on May 24 this year. The Talchua Marine police had registered a case in this on the basis of a complaint lodged by the victim’s family and launched a probe, reports said.

During investigation, the police came to know that Das had taken the minor girl to Solapur. A team of the Talchua Marine police, with the help of local cops, managed to rescue the girl from Solapur and arrest the accused.

The accused has been produced in a local court while the minor girl was handed over to her mother, police said.

