Soro: In a distressing incident highlighting extreme poverty, a couple from Soro in Balasore district has reportedly handed over their newborn baby boy to another couple from nearby Bhadrak district.

According to sources, Gayatri Dhada, a resident of Natapada village under Soro police limits, gave birth to a baby boy at her home on December 3. Later, she and her husband Prafulla Dhada visited the Ishwarpur Hospital, where they allegedly handed over the newborn to the Bhadrak couple as per a prior arrangement.

While some local residents have described the incident as a case of child sale, the Dhada couple has denied the allegation. They stated the decision stemmed solely from severe financial hardship, explaining that they are already raising six children, five daughters and one son, and cannot afford to support another child.

The incident has triggered concerns among locals, who questioned the effectiveness and reach of government welfare schemes meant to prevent such situations.

Many have urged authorities to look into the family's condition and ensure vulnerable households receive timely support.