Balasore: In a major crackdown on illegal cattle trafficking, Odisha Police on Saturday rescued over 100 cattle from a container truck moving from Bhadrak to West Bengal.

Two members of an alleged cattle trafficking network were detained, and the truck was seized.

Truck tried to evade Toll Plaza, took interior route

According to reports, the container truck was transporting the cattle late Friday night. To avoid detection at the Sergarh Toll Plaza in Balasore district, the vehicle diverted towards Nilgiri, raising suspicion among cow vigilante groups.

SUV escort allegedly tried to hit vigilantes

Members of the Vishwa Hindu Parishad and Bajrang Dal attempted to intercept the truck at Barakoili Chhak. An SUV escorting the vehicle allegedly tried to hit the vigilantes during the chase.

Police interception leads to major rescue operation

With the assistance of Ishwarpur Police Outpost in-charge Bikash Bhoi, police intercepted the container truck at Shyamsundarpur Chhak. The cattled were rescued and the vehicle was handed over to Nilgiri Police for further investigation.

Cattle shifted to Goshala for treatment and care

All rescued cattle were moved to a nearby Goshala for medical care and accommodation.