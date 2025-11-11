Nuapada: A teacher of Odisha Adarsha Vidyalaya (OAV) was suspended on Tuesday for violating the secrecy of voting during the Nuapada Assembly bye-election.

Nuapada Collector ordered the suspension of Sandeep Kumar Swain, Trained Graduate Teacher (TGT) of OAV Timanpur in Sinapali block, who was posted as the Presiding Officer of Booth No. 46. He was placed under suspension with immediate effect for breaching poll norms related to voting secrecy.

As per the order issued by the Nuapada District Magistrate, Swain will remain attached to OAV, Negipali during the suspension period. His reinstatement will be considered only after clearance from the Chief Electoral Officer (CEO), Odisha.

This is the second such action taken on polling day. Earlier, Presiding Officer Dhananjay Mallik of Booth No. 36, Kuliabandh, was also suspended for a similar violation of voting secrecy.

Nuapada bypoll

Polling for the Nuapada bypoll commenced at 7 AM across 358 booths amid tight security. The election was necessitated by the death of four-time MLA Rajendra Dholakia on September 8.

Voting will continue till 5 PM across most booths; however, 47 polling stations located in remote and Maoist-sensitive areas will close an hour early, at 4 PM, to ensure safe return of polling personnel. A total of 2.53 lakh voters are eligible to cast their votes in the by-election.

BJP has fielded Dholakia’s son Jay Dholakia, while former minister Snehnagini Chhuria is contesting as the BJD candidate. Ghasiram Majhi is in the fray as the Congress nominee. Candidates from the Samajwadi Party, Bahujan Mukti Party, Odisha Janata Dal, and eight Independent candidates are also contesting the bypoll.