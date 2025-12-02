Bhubaneswar: During an Empowered Committee meeting chaired by Chief Secretary Manoj Ahuja at Lokseva Bhawan today, 73 new state-specific treatment packages across Oncology, Haematology and Ophthalmology were included under the ABPMJAY-GJAY scheme.

With this addition, the total number of treatment packages offered in the state has risen to 2,163.

The committee also reviewed the proposal to introduce 121 new Oncology packages and revise the rates of 55 existing ones, based on recommendations from a medico-expert committee.

Reviewing the progress of ABPMJAY-GJAY implementation, the Chief Secretary emphasised the need for strict enforcement to curb suspicious claims, violations of MoU terms by empanelled hospitals and any fraudulent practices.

The meeting further discussed several key matters, including: Phased rollout of ABPMJAY-GJAY in government health facilities, Re-designation of 1,009 Swasthya Mitras (SMs) as Pradhan Mantri Arogya Mitras (PMAMs), Offline settlement of claims for treatment of dependent children aged 6–18 whose names were missing on the IT platform during the transition from GJAY to ABPMJAY-GJAY, An interest-free revolving fund of ₹10 lakh to Tata Memorial Centre (TMC) for providing cashless high-end cancer diagnostic services

Development Commissioner Anu Garg, Health and Family Welfare Secretary Aswathy S, Finance Principal Secretary Sanjeeb Mishra, Electronics and IT Principal Secretary Vishal Kumar Dev, Food Supplies and Consumer Welfare Principal Secretary Sanjay Kumar Singh and State Health Assurance Society CEO Brundha D attended the meeting, along with other senior officials and experts.