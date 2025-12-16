Cuttack: With Makar Sankranti barely a month away, preparations for kite flying have already begun across Odisha. Markets across Cuttack have become hubs of illegal trade in manja, the glass-coated kite string banned by the Orissa High Court for being hazardous to life.

Despite the prohibition, vendors are openly selling both traditional and Chinese manja, exposing glaring enforcement gaps in the city.

From busy streets to residential localities, the presence of manja in kite-flying preparations has once again raised safety alarms. Pedestrians, cyclists and two-wheeler riders remain the most vulnerable, as the razor-sharp string has repeatedly caused fatal throat injuries over the years.

In the 11 years, at least four people have lost their lives while 35 others suffered severe injuries with many involving deep neck cuts. But the disturbing pattern of manja-related accidents has failed to dampen its popularity even as authorities struggle to enforce restrictions. On December 11, two teams of CMC Enforcement department carried out raids in multiple locations including Jhola Sahi where four sacks of banned manja thread were seized from a warehouse.

Cuttack's troubling history with manja

A timeline of major incidents highlights the gravity of the problem:

2014: One person seriously injured due to manja.

2015: Three injured; one fatality reported.

2016: A minor lost his life, while another child was critically injured.

2019: Two people injured.

2022: Three injured in separate incidents.

2023: Six injured; one death reported.

2024: Six people injured.

2025 (so far): Twelve people injured.

One of the most tragic cases occurred on January 18, 2016 when a child from Telengapentha area in Cuttack died after his throat was slit by manja while travelling on a road.

Ban exists, Enforcement doesn’t

Despite clear directives from the Orissa High Court banning the manufacture, sale, and use of manja, enforcement on the ground remains weak. Vendors continue to sell the hazardous string openly, while kite flyers use it without fear of penalty. The demand for Chinese manja—known for being stronger and sharper—has further worsened the situation. While kite flying remains a cherished Makar Sankranti tradition, the continued use of dangerous strings threatens to turn celebration into tragedy.

Locals have alleged that is there is little visible policing or seizure drives in known market areas. Temporary stalls and small shops easily evade action, allowing the banned product to circulate freely. Safety activists have argued that sporadic enforcement only after major incidents fails to address the root of the problem.

Now with the festival approaching, they have appealed for stronger enforcement measures to help prevent a festive tradition from turning fatal.

