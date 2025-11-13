Cuttack: The Orissa High Court has cancelled the Main Written Examination conducted on July 13, 2025, for recruitment to Assistant Section Officer (ASO) posts, citing serious doubts over the way the exam was conducted by the engaged agency.

Date for fresh exam

A fresh Main Examination will now be held on December 7, 2025, for all 7,113 candidates who qualified the Preliminary Examination held on May 4, 2025.

Reason for cancellation of exam

According to the notice issued by the High Court on November 12, the court decided to scrap the earlier exam to ensure fairness in the recruitment process.

Schedule for fresh exam

The new examination will be conducted in three sittings on December 7.

• English – 9 AM to 11 AM

• General Awareness and Test of Reasoning – 12 PM to 1 PM

• Mathematics – 2.30 PM to 4.30 PM

How to download Admit Cards

Candidates can download their fresh e-Admit Cards from November 17 (10 AM) to December 5 (5 PM). Admit cards will be available on the High Court’s official website (www.orissahighcourt.nic.in) under the Recruitment Corner section.

Any mismatch or error in the admit cards should be reported to the Court’s Recruitment Cell at 9437498780 by 5:00 PM on December 5, 2025.