Bhubaneswar: In a series of key decisions, the Odisha government on Tuesday approved the promotion of several Indian Police Service (IPS) officers to senior ranks.

According to a notification issued by the General Administration and Public Grievance (GA&PG) Department, 2008-batch IPS officers Satyajit Naik and Umashankar Dash have been promoted to the rank of Inspector General of Police (IGP) in Level-14 of the pay matrix, with effect from January 1, 2026. They will continue in their present postings in-situ until further orders.

Another 2008-batch IPS officer, Prakash R., who is currently on central deputation, has been granted proforma promotion to the rank of IGP in Level-14 of the pay matrix.

Additional Director General (Anti-Naxal Operations) Sanjeeb Panda and Vigilance Director Yeshwant Jethwa have been elevated to the Director General of Police (DGP) rank. However, their formal promotion will take effect once sanctioned vacancies in the DGP grade become available, the state government said.

As per a separate notification, 2012-batch IPS officer Madkar Sandeep Sampat has been promoted to the rank of Deputy Inspector General of Police (DIG) in Level-13A of the pay matrix, effective January 1, 2026, and will remain posted in-situ until further orders.

Another 2012-batch officer, Sudhanshu Sekhar Mishra, currently on central deputation, has been granted proforma promotion to the DIG rank in Level-13A of the pay matrix.

Further, 2013-batch IPS officers Jagmohan Meena, Parmar Smit Parshottamdas and Mukesh Kumar Bhamoo have been promoted to the Selection Grade in Level-13 of the pay matrix, with effect from January 1, 2026, and will continue in their current postings in-situ.

Similarly, 2013-batch IPS officers Rahul P.R., Anupama James and L. Divya V., who are on central deputation, have been granted proforma promotion to the Selection Grade in Level-13 of the pay matrix.