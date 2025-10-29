Keonjhar: In a tragic incident, a 56 year-old ASHA collapsed and died while returning home after attending a religious storytelling event in the village in Odisha's Keonjhar district.

The deceased worker was identified as Manjari Sahu of Tungurubahala village in Jagamohanpur panchayat of Telkoi block. She was working as an ASHA (Accredited Social health Activist) for over 15 years.

ASHA faints while returning from Bhagavad Katha event, dies

As per reports, Manjari used to attend the 'Bhagavad Purana' katha held in the village mandap every evening as part of the seasonal practices observed in the holy month of Kartika. On Tuesday evening, she went to the community hall as usual for the religious recitation session. After the event was over, she was returning home when she suddenly collapsed on the way.

Seeing her unconscious, locals immediately rushed her to the community health centre but doctors declared her brought dead. Though the exact reason behind the sudden death is not known yet, it is suspected that Manjari suffered a cardiac arrest.

A couple of months back, a primary school teacher in Keonjhar district had suddenly dropped dead during Ganesh Puja celebrations. Chandan Kumar Jena, an assistant teacher at Saleikena Government Upper Primary School in Telkoi block, collapsed while he along with other teachers and students was offering prayers before Lord Ganesh at the school in the morning. Other teachers of the school rushed Jena to a nearby hospital. However, he was declared dead on arrival by the doctors.

Also read: Odisha: Class 10 student faints before leaving for exam centre, dies