Bhubaneswar: In view of security concerns, the Odisha government has banned shooting videos or making social media reels around key official buildings in the state capital.

The Home Department on Saturday cautioned employees and visitors at Lok Seva Bhawan, Rajiv Bhawan and Kharavela Bhawan against recording videos or creating reels on or around the premises.

The move comes after videos of Lok Seva Bhawan were shared on social media by several users during New Year celebrations. Official sources said some of the videos were posted by employees and visitors.

According to the Home Department, the decision has been taken purely on security grounds to prevent any potential misuse of visual content related to sensitive government buildings.