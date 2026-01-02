Bhubaneswar: The Odisha government will initiate action against people filming reels at the Lok Seva Bhawan (state Secretariat) in the capital city here.

“The employees as well as the people visiting Lok Seva Bhawan should not film reels on its premises. Lok Seva Bhawan is the nerve centre of Odisha government. There is no scope for recording reels at Lok Seva Bhawan,” said Law Minister Prithiviraj Harichandan today.

The minister made this statement amid reports that some people, including a few employees, reportedly have shot reels at the Lok Seva Bhawan and uploaded them on social media recently.

The Home Department and the security personnel deployed at the Lok Seva Bhawan will take appropriate action against anybody found shooting reels on its premises, added the Minister.

However, Harichandan made it clear that he has not come across any incident of shooting of reels at the Lok Seva Bhawan.

“The employees as well as visitors should not film reels at Lok Seva Bhawan. The authorities concerned will bring a set of guidelines to check such incidents. The security personnel should also create awareness in this regard among the visitors,” stated the minister.