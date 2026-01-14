Bhubaneswar: Three individuals from various fields in Odisha have been officially invited to the prestigious ‘At Home’ reception at Rashtrapati Bhawan in New Delhi on the occasion of Republic Day 2026.

Khushbu Jaipuria, a disaster management volunteer from Jharsuguda district, and Rajendra Patra, a sanitation worker from Bhawanipatna in Kalahandi district, have been invited to the prestigious ‘At Home’ reception at the Rashtrapati Bhawan.

Similarly, Dr Sibaji Panda, founder of Happy Hands School for the Deaf in Odisha, has been invited to the ‘At Home’ reception.

‘At Home’ reception at Rashtrapati Bhawan is a prestigious annual event hosted by the President of India on Republic Day and Independence Day in New Delhi.

The ‘At Home’ reception is hosted in the Central Lawn of the Rashtrapati Bhawan. Key personalities from various fields, distinguished citizens and diplomats are invited to the reception. The reception features unique theme highlighting India’s art, culture and diversity.