Cuttack: The body of a girl student, who had reportedly jumped into the Mahanadi River in Sambalpur on Saturday, was found in Cuttack district today.

The locals found the body floating in the water on the banks of the Mahanadi River at the Kandarpur area under Athagarh police limits in Cuttack district today.

The deceased girl was identified as Kajal Sahani, a Class 9 student of the Hindi Nodal High School. She reportedly jumped into the Mahanadi River from the Chaurpur bridge while going to school on August 24 (Saturday) morning.

As the water level was higher in downstream of the Mahanadi River due to the opening of sluice gates of Hirakud dam in Sambalpur district, the minor girl was reportedly swept away in the floodwater.

A few days ago, the girl's sister had died by suicide.