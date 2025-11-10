Bhubaneswar: A young woman from Odisha, who was adopted by an American couple around seven years ago, has released an emotional video pleading with Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi to bring her back home. The woman, identified as Puja alias Sejal from Balasore, claimed she was being subjected to severe physical and mental abuse in the United States.

In the viral video, Puja tearfully appealed, “Please bring me back home. I am suffering a lot.” She alleged that her adoptive mother forced her to do all household chores, deprived her of proper food and sleep, and beat her whenever she resisted.

According to reports, Puja was living in a shelter home under Childline care before being adopted by a US couple in 2018. She said her life turned into a nightmare soon after she moved abroad.

In the video message, Puja also revealed that her visa expired in 2023, leaving her in the US without legal documents. She further alleged that her adoptive mother is pressuring her to convert to Islam and has threatened to kill her if she refuses.

Crying in the video, she pleaded, “I am being beaten badly. I want to come back to Odisha. Please, Chief Minister, help me.”

The video has gone viral in Odisha, sparking widespread concern and sympathy. Many social media users have launched an online campaign with the hashtag #BringPujaHome, urging the government to intervene and ensure her safe return.

As of now, there has been no official response from the state government regarding the matter.