Bhadrak: A 14-year-old boy was hospitalised after he was allegedly subjected to third-degree torture by police personnel at Pirhat Police Station in Odisha’s Bhadrak district in connection with a mobile phone theft case.

The minor, identified as Diptikanta Majhi, son of Sharat Majhi of Narendrapur Gram Panchayat under Pirhat police limits, was reportedly picked up by police on the night of November 2 after suspicion arose over a missing mobile phone.

Also Read: Odisha: Youth attempts suicide, alleges third-degree torture in police custody in Jajpur

According to sources, after preliminary questioning, the complainant was asked to leave the police station. However, the minor continued to be detained.

Third-degree torture inside police station away from CCTV surveillance

The police officials allegedly then subjected him to inhuman physical torture away from CCTV surveillance on the police station premises.

Also Read: Custodial torture allegation surfaces in Jagatsinghpur's Biridi Police Station

Following the incident, the boy was shifted to the Bhadrak District Headquarters Hospital, where he is currently undergoing treatment.

Further details on departmental action and investigation into the allegations are awaited.