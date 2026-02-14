Bhubaneswar: During its 36th meeting held under the chairmanship of Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi on Saturday, the Odisha cabinet approved five key proposals, including three related to the Integrated Anandpur Barrage Project under the Water Resources Department.

Briefing the media after the meeting, Chief Secretary Anu Garg said the three proposals pertain to the execution, operation, and maintenance of the Integrated Anandpur Barrage Project.

The barrage, a major irrigation project on the Baitarani river, along with its distribution system, aims to provide irrigation facilities to around 60,000 hectares of agricultural land in Keonjhar and Balasore districts.

The Cabinet approved three tenders for the project, covering execution as well as operation and maintenance works. The project is targeted to be completed within 24 months.

Upon completion, the barrage will significantly enhance irrigation coverage and benefit several blocks, boosting agricultural productivity and supporting farmers in the region.

In another important decision, the Cabinet approved a proposal from the Labour and Employees’ State Insurance (ESI) Department for framing the Odisha Employees’ State Insurance Scheme Radiographer Service (Methods of Recruitment and Conditions of Service) Rules, 2026.

The Cabinet also approved a proposal from the Finance Department related to the State Budget for the financial year 2026–27. Detailed information on the budget proposal will be presented during the upcoming session of the Odisha Legislative Assembly, Garg added.