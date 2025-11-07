Bhubaneswar: The authorities have seized narcotic substances worth around Rs 1.2 crore in Odisha’s Nuapada district ahead of the November 11 Assembly bypoll.

This was revealed by the office of the Chief Electoral Officer (CEO), Odisha today.

The CEO has asked the district administration as well as the Excise Department to intensify their drive against narcotics in the bypoll-bound Nuapada.

The authorities have seized around 86 litres of beer, 42 litres of foreign liquor, 6,963 litres of country liquor and 1,512 litres of smuggled liquor in Nuapada since the imposition of the model code of conduct for the by-election, said the CEO’s office in a statement.

242 cases have been registered and 134 accused have been arrested

Similarly, the officials have seized 60 kilograms of ganja and 1,71, 300 kilograms of mahua in the district. The estimated market value of these seized narcotics stands at Rs 1.2 crore, it added.

As many as 242 excise cases have been registered and altogether 134 people have been arrested in connection with the seizure of the narcotics. Similarly, the authorities have seized eight two-wheelers and a car from the accused persons.

It is worth mentioning here that the bypoll to Nuapada Assembly seat was necessitated due to the demise of sitting BJD MLA Rajendra Dholakia on September 8.

The BJP has fielded the deceased MLA’s son Jay Dholakia while the BJD picked former minister Snehangini Chhuria and the Congress party nominated tribal leader Ghasiram Majhi for Nuapada bypoll.