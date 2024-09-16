Bhubaneswar: In the wake of instances of fraudulent activities in the name of ‘SUBHADRA’ Yojana, the Odisha Government today clarified that it will not send any link or message to beneficiaries and cautioned them against fraudsters.

The Women and Child Development Department in an advisory stated neither the department nor the bank will make call to the beneficiaries. No link will also be sent the beneficiaries, the advisory mentioned.

The Government advised the beneficiaries not to trust the unknown callers and click any link from an unknown sender. This cautionary measure will help beneficiaries safeguard themselves against any fraud attempt, the advisory stated.

The Government sent ₹1 to the bank account of beneficiaries for testing ahead of the disbursal of first instalment of ‘SUBHADRA’ money to them. Those who are yet to receive ₹1 need not to worry as subsequently they will get that in their bank account. Their application is under consideration, stated the advisory.

Earlier in the day, Deputy Chief Minister Pravati Parida said as many as 65 lakh women beneficiaries have so far registered for the scheme.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will launch the ‘SUBHADRA’ Yojana on September 17 during his one-day Odisha visit.

Also read: Fraudster siphons off over ₹12,000 in name of ‘SUBHADRA’