Puri: Day before the launch of ‘SUBHADRA’ Yojana in Odisha, instances of fraudulent activity in the name of the scheme have been reported. A woman beneficiary lost over ₹12,000 to a fraudster in Nimapara area of Puri district in such incident.

Lewis Swain from Dahijang village under Dhalesor panchayat in Nimapara received an unknown call informing her that the first tranche of the ‘SUBHADRA’ Yojana money has been credited in her bank account. The caller asked her to click a link sent to her on the mobile phone. Accordingly, when Swain clicked on the link, over ₹12,000 balance in her bank account were debited in a fraction of seconds.

She informed her husband, Jitendra Kumar Swain about the matter who lodged a complaint with the Cyber Police Station in Nimapara.

Earlier in the day, Deputy Chief Minister Pravati Parida said the Odisha Government will neither send any link or make call to the beneficiaries. The ‘SUBHADRA’ money will be directly credited to the bank account of the beneficiaries. They need not to worry much about that, she added.

She informed 65 lakh women beneficiaries have so far registered for the scheme, the Deputy Chief Minister added.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will launch the ‘SUBHADRA’ Yojana on September 17 during his one-day Odisha visit.

