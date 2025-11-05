Bhubaneswar: The festival of Kartika Purnima is being celebrated with enthusiasm and devotion across Odisha today, as people floated miniature boats in rivers and ponds to honour the state’s glorious maritime past.

In Cuttack, thousands gathered at the Gadagadia Ghat on the banks of the Mahanadi River early in the morning to perform traditional rituals and float miniature boats.

Similar scenes were witnessed at Bindu Sagar near the Lingaraj Temple in Bhubaneswar, where devotees thronged the sacred water body before sunrise.

Significance of Kartika Purnima

The festival, deeply rooted in Odisha’s history, commemorates the era when traders sailed from the shores of Kalinga to distant lands such as Indonesia, Java, Sumatra and Bali for trade and cultural exchange.

Before their voyage, families of these traders performed a special ritual called Boita Bandana, praying for their safe journey and return.

Although maritime trade in its traditional form has faded over centuries, Odias continue to celebrate Kartika Purnima to keep the spirit of that glorious heritage alive. People symbolically recreate the ancient practice by setting afloat miniature boats decorated with diyas, betel leaves and betel nuts.

The day begins with a holy dip, known as Kartika Snana, followed by prayers at temples. The festival also marks the conclusion of the holy month of Kartika, considered the most sacred period in the Odia calendar. Starting from Kumar Purnima and culminating on Kartika Purnima, this month is significant for several rituals unique to Odia culture.