Bhubaneswar: To handle the rush of passengers during the Kartika Purnima, the East Coast Railway has introduced three special trains between Brahmapur and Puri.

According to the schedule, one special train will depart from Brahmapur on November 4 at 8:35 PM and reach Puri at 1:30 AM on November 5.

The same train will leave Puri at 3:00 AM and arrive at Brahmapur at 7:15 AM.

In addition, another special train will depart from Puri at 5:00 AM and reach Brahmapur at 9:30 AM on November 5.

These train services aim to ease travel for devotees and tourists visiting Puri to take part in the Kartika Purnima celebrations.