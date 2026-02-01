Subarnapur: Odisha Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi on Sunday announced development projects worth ₹633 crore for Subarnapur district, aimed at accelerating infrastructure growth and overall development.

The projects include construction of a sub-surface reservoir at Marudagochha at a cost of ₹557 crore, development of an open-air theatre at the Culture Bhavan for ₹11.23 crore, renovation of the Gandhi Stadium at a cost of ₹25.28 crore, and improvement of the Block Chhak Junction Road with an investment of ₹4.23 crore.

In addition, the Chief Minister inaugurated and laid foundation stones for 58 development projects worth ₹276 crore. Of these, foundation stones were laid for 24 projects costing ₹173 crore, while 34 projects worth ₹103 crore were inaugurated. The projects span key sectors such as roads, drinking water, irrigation, education, health infrastructure, rural development and urban development, and are expected to further strengthen the district’s infrastructure, Majhi said.

Addressing the Subhadra Shakti Mela organised in Subarnapur, the Chief Minister lauded the role of women Self-Help Groups (SHGs) in strengthening livelihoods and promoting self-reliance in rural Odisha. On the occasion, he disbursed ₹126 crore in interest-free loans to 1,848 SHGs in the district.

Earlier in the day, Majhi visited the Samadhi Peeth of revered saint-poet Bhima Bhoi at Khaliapali and interacted with members of the management committee and saints. He announced a comprehensive development plan for the memorial, stating that ₹35 crore would be spent on its upgradation in honour of Bhima Bhoi, who played a pivotal role in shaping Odisha’s social and spiritual consciousness.

Birmaharajpur MLA Raghunath Jagdala, who was present at the programme, said the present government is a people-centric government and has initiated several development projects for Subarnapur district within a short span of time.

District Collector Nrupraj Sahu and other senior government officials were also present during the programme.