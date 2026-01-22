Bhubaneswar: The Odisha government has increased the monthly remuneration of Gram Rakhis working in rural areas of the state. Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi approved the hike, raising the amount from the existing Rs 1,800 to Rs 2,500 per month.

According to a press release issued by the Chief Minister’s Office, the decision aims to recognise the contribution of Gram Rakhis in maintaining peace and order in villages.

Weekly attendance made mandatory

Along with the enhanced remuneration, the state government has also introduced a system of regular attendance. Under the new arrangement, Gram Rakhis will have to report once a week at the police station under whose jurisdiction they are working and mark their attendance.