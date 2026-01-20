Bhubaneswar: Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi has asserted that the economy of Odisha is now future-ready and on course to become an industrial powerhouse.

In an official statement on Tuesday, the state government described the recent investors’ meets in Hyderabad and Kolkata as a massive success, attracting investments worth Rs 1.67 lakh crore and generating 1.46 lakh job opportunities.

“Odisha’s journey from a traditionally resource-driven economy to a future-ready industrial powerhouse is gaining strong momentum, as the state sharpens its strategic focus on new-age and technology-led sectors. Yahi Samaya Hai, Sahi Samaya Hai. We welcome investors who are operating in new-edge sectors. Come and invest in Odisha and be a part of a future-ready economy,” said CM Majhi after the success of the Kolkata Road Show.

During the investors’ meet, six sector-specific roundtable discussions were conducted in Hyderabad and Kolkata. According to official sources, two roundtable meetings were held in Hyderabad, focusing on pharmaceuticals and aerospace and defence.

Meanwhile, in Kolkata, sectoral discussions covered hosiery, apparel accessories and technical textiles; metal ancillary, downstream and engineering goods; plastics, chemicals, packaging and recycling; and pharmaceuticals, medical devices and biotechnology.

A total of 123 company leaders participated in these roundtable discussions in both Hyderabad and Kolkata, while the state secured investments worth Rs 1,67,000 crore, with the potential to generate 1,46,000 employment opportunities.

Odisha, traditionally known for its strong base in steel, mining and heavy industries, is now steadily expanding into modern and high-growth sectors such as IT and ITES, Aerospace and Defence, Hosiery, Apparel Accessories and Technical Textiles, Metal Ancillary, Downstream and Engineering Goods, Plastics, Chemicals, Packaging and Recycling, Pharmaceuticals, Medical Devices and Biotechnology, marking a decisive shift in its growth trajectory.

CM Majhi noted that Odisha offers all essential components required for the development of new-edge industries, from ideation and innovation to implementation, production, logistics and transportation. For global connectivity, Odisha operates major ports at Paradeep, Dhamra, Gopalpur, Bahuda and Inchudi–Subarnarekha. The state also provides abundant air connectivity through airports across Odisha, supported by robust road infrastructure.

Recognising the importance of skilled manpower in emerging sectors, the Odisha Government will establish three more world-class Skill Centres in Bhubaneswar, Sambalpur and Berhampur, ensuring region-balanced skill development and employment generation.