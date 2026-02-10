Bhubaneswar: Odisha Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi today flagged off 250 new ambulances in the second phase of the state’s emergency healthcare expansion programme at Kalinga Stadium in Bhubaneswar.

In the first phase, 150 ambulances were launched on December 23 last year. With the induction of the latest fleet, the government has invested around Rs 111 crore to strengthen emergency medical services.

At present, Odisha has 866 emergency ambulances operating across the state. In addition, 500 special ambulances are running under the Janani Express scheme to cater to pregnant women and sick children.

Speaking on the occasion, the Chief Minister said the government’s priority is to ensure that patients reach hospitals in the shortest possible time. He added that continuous efforts are being made to make ambulance services more efficient and robust across the state.

Majhi further stated that arrangements are being put in place to provide uninterrupted ambulance services from every block to the district headquarters hospital, and from district hospitals to SCB Medical College and Hospital.

He also announced that ambulance services will be extended to airstrips in places such as Rourkela and Jeypore under the Bimana Yojana.

The state has already deployed five Advanced Life Support ambulances at various airports and two ALS ambulances for the cancer hospital at Jharsuguda. On average, more than 5,000 patients are transported daily to government hospitals through ambulance services across Odisha.