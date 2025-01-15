Bhubaneswar: Odisha Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi today launched the enhanced pension scheme for elderly and divyang citizens in the state.

Under the scheme, those aged 80 years or above and differently-abled persons with a disability level of 80% or higher will receive a monthly pension of Rs 3,500.

The scheme was launched by the CM during his visit to Keonjhar district, fulfilling a key promise from the BJP's election manifesto.

"This enhanced pension is a step towards ensuring dignity and financial security for our elderly and disabled population," the Chief Minister said at the event.

"The previous government offered a monthly pension of only Rs 1,200. We have increased it to Rs 3,500 as per our commitment. This will benefit around four lakh individuals across the state,” he added.