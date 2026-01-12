Bhubaneswar: Emphasising road safety, Odisha Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi on Monday announced the launch of an alarm system for drivers on Kalinga Ghati in Kandhamal district as part of an innovative safety initiative.

The alarm system, introduced as a pilot project, will sound warnings when vehicles approach from both directions on the winding ghati stretch. The Chief Minister said the model would be replicated on other ghati roads across the state in phases, depending on its success.

Stating road safety has been made an integral part of Good Governance, Majhi said the initiative would ensure sustained focus and accountability among officials. He also announced the launch of the ‘Sadak Surakshya Yojana Samman’, under which districts, educational institutions and private organisations will be felicitated for exemplary road safety measures.

The Chief Minister further highlighted the four ‘E’ policy for road safety—Education, Enforcement, Engineering and Emergency—and announced the addition of two more components: Environment and Evaluation. He said these six ‘E’s would strengthen and further develop road safety programmes in the state.

Calling upon citizens to adopt responsible driving practices, Majhi unveiled the slogan ‘Drive Safe, Come Home Safe’.

Works Minister Prithiviraj Harichandan, School and Mass Education Minister Nityananda Gond, Higher Education Minister Suryabanshi Suraj, legislator Babu Singh and senior government officials attended the programme held at Lok Seva Bhavan in Bhubaneswar.