Bhubaneswar: The number of seats in the Odisha Legislative Assembly may increase significantly in the coming years, with the total strength possibly going up from the existing 147 to around 200, said Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi during the foundation stone laying ceremony of the new Assembly building and Lok Seva Bhavan today.

Speaking on the occasion, the Chief Minister said the present Assembly has 147 members, but the number could rise after the next delimitation exercise. He added that the strength may reach close to 200 legislators.

New Assembly planned with future expansion in mind

Keeping long-term requirements in view, the new Assembly building is being designed to accommodate up to 300 members. The Chief Minister said the infrastructure is being planned with a vision of the next 50 to 100 years.

The new Assembly and Lok Seva Bhavan will be constructed following a Central Vista-style architectural framework and will be located within a single integrated campus.

Works Minister explains need for new complex

Works Minister Prithviraj Harichandan said the project had been a long-cherished vision of the Chief Minister. He noted that the number of departments and government employees has increased over the years, creating the need for a modern administrative complex.

He said the new Assembly building would be capable of seating 300 legislators.

Project details and cost

The new Lok Seva Bhavan and the new Assembly will be built on 71.13 acres of land under an approved master plan.

The state government will spend around Rs 3,623 crore on the project. The complex will include underground parking facilities.