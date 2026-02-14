Projects to generate 1,200 jobs, boost industrial diversification and digital resilience

Bhubaneswar/Keonjhar: In a major push to industrial diversification and digital infrastructure, Odisha Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi on Saturday laid the foundation stone for a Rs 100-crore textile park and a Rs 187-crore disaster recovery and data centre in Keonjhar. The projects were inaugurated at the campus of Dharanidhar University.

Keonjhar to emerge as a multi-sector industrial hub: CM

Addressing a public gathering, the Chief Minister reaffirmed the state government’s commitment to transforming Keonjhar into a diversified industrial hub.

“Keonjhar will no longer be known only for mining and steel. We are committed to developing it as a centre of growth across multiple sectors. Our vision is to build a ‘Golden Keonjhar’,” he said.

Textile park to create 1,200 jobs

The Rs 100-crore textile park is expected to generate employment for around 1,200 youth, with a strong focus on women and local workforce. As part of the project, Hindalco will establish a garment manufacturing unit on 7 acres of land, equipped with modern infrastructure and logistics support.

The unit is projected to produce 24 lakh garments annually, significantly strengthening Odisha’s textile and apparel ecosystem.

Odisha aims to become textile powerhouse

Highlighting the transformative potential of the textile sector, the Chief Minister said industries are the pillars of prosperity, and textiles in particular offer large-scale employment opportunities for women and youth.

He noted that during the Odisha Tex-Textile Conclave held in Bhubaneswar last July, 33 MoUs worth Rs 7,800 crore were signed, creating employment potential for over 53,000 people across the state. Besides Keonjhar, dedicated textile and apparel parks are being developed in Bhadrak, Sambalpur, Balangir, Ganjam, Cuttack and Jagatsinghpur.

“Our youth have strengthened textile industries in other states. Now, similar opportunities will be created in Odisha so they can work closer to home,” the CM said.

Rs 187-crore disaster recovery & data centre strengthens digital governance

The Chief Minister also laid the foundation stone for a disaster recovery and data centre with an investment of Rs 187 crore, being developed by the Electronics and IT Department through Odisha Computer Application Centre.

The facility will function as a backup to the State Data Centre in Bhubaneswar, ensuring uninterrupted delivery of digital government services during natural disasters or cyber threats.

Data security, localisation key priorities

Describing the project as critical digital infrastructure, the CM said: “This is the era of data. Our government provides over 400 services online. Citizens’ data must always remain secure, accessible and under our control. The centre will support data localisation and enhance the resilience of Odisha’s digital governance framework.”

He added that Keonjhar was selected due to its low seismic risk (Zone II), giving it a strategic advantage for hosting critical digital infrastructure.

Focus on balanced regional development

Reiterating the government’s emphasis on balanced regional growth, the Chief Minister said ₹312 crore has been allocated for temple development in the district, while projects worth ₹1,900 crore were launched earlier during the Makar festival.

“A prosperous Odisha will be built through the prosperity of its districts. Industrial growth and digital empowerment are key drivers of our journey towards a developed India,” he said.

Dignitaries present

The event was attended by Keonjhar Lok Sabha Member Ananta Nayak, Patna (ST) MLA Akhila Chandra Naik, Telkoi MLA Dr. Fakir Mohan Naik, Keonjhar Collector Vishal Singh, OCAC CEO Pradeep Kumar Raut, Hindalco President Ardhendu Mohapatra, senior officials and a large number of local residents.