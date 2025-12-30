Bhubaneswar: While extending New Year greetings to the people of Odisha ahead of 2026, Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi on Tuesday said January 1 will be a regular working day for all government offices in the state.

The Chief Minister stated the Chief Minister’s Office (CMO) will also function as usual, and directed that no one should visit the Chief Minister or officials of the CMO in person to convey New Year wishes.

In a statement issued by the CMO, government employees were instructed not to hold New Year celebrations within office premises. However, they may make courtesy calls in accordance with official protocol.

The statement further said all forms of celebrations, meetings, feasts and parties on government office premises have been strictly prohibited.

Authorities of all government offices have been directed to ensure strict compliance with the instructions.